US envoys to meet with Putin, Zelensky after talks
United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law and Special Envoy for Peace Missions Jared Kushner announced on Wednesday that he and his colleague Steve Witkoff will meet with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, to discuss the latest round of trilateral negotiations about peace in Eastern Europe.
Speaking to the press after the talks in Abu Dhabi concluded, Kushner said that Washington, Moscow, and Kyiv discussed all the main issues between the latter two sides and exchanged ideas for a solution. He also described the talks as difficult but meaningful.
Kushner and Witkoff are planning to meet with Putin in Moscow tomorrow. After that, they are expected to meet with Zelensky during the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.
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