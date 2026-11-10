Iran rejects France's fridge cyberattack allegations

10 November 2026 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected on Tuesday recent allegations by the French government about Iran taking part in cyberattacks targeting supermarket refrigerators and freezers in France and across Europe.

"These baseless claims by the French government amount to a smokescreen for its weakness in governance and its inability to meet the demands of its people. France's failures in fixing the weaknesses of its national administrative systems are so severe that it cannot even control the temperature of its refrigerators, and it is now trying to shift the blame onto foreign actors by leveling vile accusations," the ministry stressed in a statement.

Furthermore, Tehran warned that it would not hesitate to take "necessary measures" in order to protect its national interests and security against "unlawful foreign actions," after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot vowed earlier today to take "necessary" safeguards against Iran.