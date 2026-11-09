Moscow rejects reports of European participation in Abu Dhabi talks

9 November 2026 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Talks on Ukraine are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi without the participation of the E3 countries, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict will be trilateral, involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The talks will be mediated by the US.

"As for the participation of Europeans, you know that the Americans have their own channels of communication with the Europeans, just as the Ukrainians do," Peskov stressed.

Earlier, Politico reported that representatives of the E3 countries - France, Germany and the United Kingdom - intended to take part in the trilateral negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine. The publication said the countries would reportedly be represented by their national security advisers.

According to an anonymous German official, the upcoming meeting in Abu Dhabi is intended to serve as a starting point, with another round of discussions planned afterwards.