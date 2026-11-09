Hungarian authorities reportedly detain former PM Orbán’s brother
The brother of former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Áron Orbán, has reportedly been detained.
Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced this in a post on his X account.
"Viktor Orbán has confirmed that the investigating authorities have taken his younger brother, Áron Orbán, into custody," Magyar wrote.
Earlier, Hungarian outlet Kontroll reported that several people had been detained during a police operation, adding that Orbán's brother could be among them.
Viktor Orbán is a prominent Hungarian politician and leader of the Fidesz party. He served as prime minister from 1998 to 2002 and again from 2010 to 2026. He lost power after his party's defeat in the 2026 parliamentary elections.
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