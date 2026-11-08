Location of Victory Museum in Khankendi disclosed
The location of the Victory Museum in the city of Khankendi has been disclosed.
President Ilham Aliyev spoke about this on the occasion of Victory Day. The head of state said: "I am delivering these congratulatory words here in Khankendi, in front of the Victory Arch. This is the second victory arch erected in honor of our glorious Victory. The first is in Baku, and the second is here, in Khankendi. A Victory Museum also operates next to the Victory Arch in Baku. The name of every single one of our martyrs is engraved in the museum. There will also be a Victory Museum in Khankendi. Final work on its establishment is currently underway. It will be located in the former executive authority building, which was once the cradle of aggression and occupation policies against Azerbaijan. It was a lair of evil."
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