China launches Ceres-2 rocket with 4 satellites

7 November 2026 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

The satellites will aid ocean observation, weather monitoring, university research and space situational awareness, the report said. The rocket was launched at 7:37 am Beijing time from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Northwest China, it added.

China's Galactic Energy, a commercial space company, successfully launched its Ceres-2 rocket with four satellites onboard on Saturday, placing them into orbit, according to the Global Times.

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