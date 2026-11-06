Iran: We won't be satisfied with US paper commitments
Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri stated on Friday that Tehran will no longer be satisfied with Washington's "paper commitments," claiming that the United States "disrupted" peace talks several times this year by "breaking their promises."
"It is the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran not to be satisfied with the Americans' paper commitments before entering a new arena of diplomacy," Bagheri said. "Iran must see with its own eyes the practical actions of the United States, and once these actions are observed, the ground will be open for opening a new chapter," he added.
Meanwhile, Iran's National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei previously claimed that his country will not open the Strait of Hormuz until its seven conditions are fulfilled and that there won't be any negotiations regarding this issue before that.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!