Iran: We won't be satisfied with US paper commitments

6 November 2026 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri stated on Friday that Tehran will no longer be satisfied with Washington's "paper commitments," claiming that the United States "disrupted" peace talks several times this year by "breaking their promises."

"It is the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran not to be satisfied with the Americans' paper commitments before entering a new arena of diplomacy," Bagheri said. "Iran must see with its own eyes the practical actions of the United States, and once these actions are observed, the ground will be open for opening a new chapter," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei previously claimed that his country will not open the Strait of Hormuz until its seven conditions are fulfilled and that there won't be any negotiations regarding this issue before that.