Azerbaijan Women's Volleyball Super League season kicks off today [PHOTOS]

6 November 2026 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The new season of the Azerbaijan Women's Volleyball Super League will get underway today, with two matches scheduled as part of the opening round of the competition.

The first round will feature four teams competing in two highly anticipated fixtures, marking the start of another season of domestic women's volleyball.

In the first match, National Aviation Academy will take on Ganja at its home sports hall. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. local time.

At the same time, Azermaş Absheron will face Nakhchivan at the Volleyball Centre of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Both opening-round encounters will therefore take place simultaneously at different venues.

The opening fixtures will offer the participating teams their first opportunity to demonstrate their preparations, assess their competitive form and make a positive start to the new championship campaign.

With the Super League bringing together leading women's volleyball teams from across the country, the new season is expected to provide plenty of competition and excitement for fans of the sport.

All four sides will be looking to begin their campaigns with victories and collect valuable points in the race for the championship title.

The opening round marks the beginning of another season of women's volleyball action in Azerbaijan, with teams aiming to establish themselves among the strongest contenders for domestic honours.