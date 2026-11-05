Iran's Rezaei: We handed Trump 'political defeat' in DC

5 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei hailed on Wednesday the Republican defeat in the US midterm elections yesterday, proclaiming that "the Iranian nation handed [US President Donald] Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz [Strait], and a political defeat in Washington."

"Meanwhile, Americans got stuck with the bill for his war. Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price—from the battlefield to their own doorstep," he wrote on X.

Earlier, US Vice President JD Vance admitted the war against Iran was the main reason why the Democrats won the vote on Tuesday, while also suggesting many Republican supporters abandoned the party and their support for Trump because they were dissatisfied with his failure to end the war, tackle inflation, and redefine America's relationship with Israel.