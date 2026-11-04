President of Pakistan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day

4 November 2026 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, and personally, I extend my warmest felicitations to Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of Victory Day.

This historic occasion commemorates the sacrifices, resilience and unity of the Azerbaijani people in restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their homeland. The remarkable progress made in the reconstruction and development of the liberated territories reflects Azerbaijan’s determination to secure a peaceful and prosperous future for its people.

Pakistan deeply values its longstanding fraternal relations with Azerbaijan, founded on mutual trust, shared values and consistent support for each other. I am confident that the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our two countries will continue to grow stronger as we expand cooperation in diverse fields and work together towards our shared objectives of regional peace, stability and prosperity.

On this joyous occasion, I reaffirm Pakistan’s close friendship and solidarity with Azerbaijan and convey my best wishes for Your Excellency’s good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."