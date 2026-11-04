Drone attack sparks fire at Ozon logistics centre in Russia’s Adygea

4 November 2026 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A fire broke out at an Ozon logistics centre in the city of Adygeysk, in Russia’s Republic of Adygea, following a drone attack.

The head of the republic, Murat Kumpilov, announced the incident.

He said that emergency response teams and rescue services had been deployed to extinguish the fire. Law enforcement officials and local government representatives are also working at the scene.

According to the information, employees were evacuated from the facility, and no casualties have been reported so far.

Ozon’s press service confirmed the attack on the logistics centre, stating that all employees had been evacuated promptly.

The company also reported that some orders affected by the damage to the facility would be cancelled, while the remaining orders would be dispatched from other logistics centres.

In a separate incident, drone debris damaged a gas pipeline and the windows of a private house in the village of Petrov, in Adygea’s Teuchezhsky District. The gas leak was brought under control, and no injuries were reported.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, air defence systems intercepted 709 Ukrainian drones over various Russian regions overnight.