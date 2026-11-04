ADB to expand support for CAREC as regional cooperation financing target rises to 30%

4 November 2026 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) plans to strengthen its support for regional cooperation initiatives, including the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Program, under a new strategy aimed at increasing the share of its operations supporting cross-border projects to 30% by 2030.

According to the bank, the Operational Approach for Revitalizing Regional Cooperation and Integration, approved in March, seeks to promote cross-border trade and investment, strengthen economic resilience and address environmental challenges shared by countries across Asia and the Pacific.

The strategy prioritises improvements in transport, energy and digital connectivity, alongside trade facilitation, natural resource protection and disaster preparedness.

In Central Asia, ADB is supporting efforts to modernise border crossing points and streamline trade procedures across the CAREC region, with the objective of improving transport connectivity and facilitating the movement of goods between participating countries.

Speaking at the opening of the Regional Cooperation and Integration Conference in Manila, ADB President Masato Kanda emphasised the importance of maintaining regional partnerships amid growing geopolitical tensions and trade restrictions.

"We must double down on cooperation, even now, when it is becoming harder," Kanda said.

The new approach also introduces changes to the bank's procedures for developing and financing regional projects. These measures are intended to facilitate cooperation among ADB teams working across member countries and strengthen coordination between governments and private investors.

CAREC remains one of ADB's established regional cooperation platforms, alongside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Pacific Islands Forum, the Greater Mekong Subregion and South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation.

These frameworks support the development of cross-border transport and energy infrastructure, the expansion of trade links and coordinated responses to challenges extending beyond national boundaries.

ADB's broader regional agenda also includes a commitment of up to $10 billion to support the ASEAN Power Grid, an initiative designed to improve electricity connectivity and strengthen energy security across Southeast Asia.

The bank additionally plans to expand cooperation on digital infrastructure and services, including cross-border data networks and payment systems.

Other priorities include joint water resource management, ecosystem protection and stronger disaster risk preparedness.

Established in 1966, the Asian Development Bank is a multilateral development institution supporting sustainable, inclusive and resilient economic growth across Asia and the Pacific. It has 69 member countries, including 50 from the region.