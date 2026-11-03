SOCAR, KazMunayGas discuss expanding Kazakh oil transportation via Azerbaijan
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khasenov to discuss expanding the transportation of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan and strengthening cooperation across various areas of the energy sector.
During the meeting, the sides highlighted the successful development of strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, including in the energy sector.
They also reviewed progress under the Strategic Cooperation Memorandum signed between SOCAR and KazMunayGas in 2024, with a focus on expanding cooperation in transporting Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan and exploring further partnership opportunities.
The two sides last met on June 1 during Baku Energy Week. At that meeting, they discussed the ongoing transportation of Kazakh oil through Azerbaijan, joint investment opportunities in third countries and other areas of mutual interest.
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