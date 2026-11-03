US forces strike Iran’s Qeshm island in the Strait of Hormuz – WSJ

3 November 2026 10:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US forces have carried out airstrikes against Iran’s Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported, citing US officials.

According to the newspaper, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency had earlier reported explosions on the island.

US officials described the strikes as defensive measures, saying their purpose was to limit Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The report added that Washington had refrained from publicly announcing the strikes to avoid creating the impression that large-scale military operations were being resumed.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has not yet issued a statement on the reported strikes.

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that US unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down and seized near the Strait of Hormuz.

The reported strikes come amid heightened tensions over security and freedom of navigation in one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes.