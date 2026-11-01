OPEC+ countries agree to maintain oil output levels
Representatives of seven OPEC+ countries - Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman - held a videoconference meeting on November 1.
According to OPEC, the participating countries, which introduced additional voluntary production adjustments in April and November 2023, reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining stability in the global oil market.
The seven countries also reiterated their collective commitment to fully implementing the obligations set out in the Declaration of Cooperation.
During the meeting, participants reviewed developments in the global oil market and its outlook. They agreed to maintain their December production levels at the same level established for September 2026.
The seven OPEC+ countries will continue holding monthly meetings to assess market conditions. Their next meeting is scheduled for November 29.
The agreed production levels are outlined in the table below.
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