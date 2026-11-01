1 November 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Medvedev also criticized foreign ministers who he said refused to join a group photograph with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the Group of Twenty (G20) meeting in the United States. Medvedev called them "European degenerates" who, he said, "do not want normalization of relations with Russia."

In a post, Medvedev argued that Russia, unlike Europe, had never colonized African countries. Citing experts, he claimed Europe owed Africa $15 quadrillion for colonial-era genocide and plunder.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said meetings at the Russia-Africa summit showed African officials' "sincere desire to develop ties with Russia."

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