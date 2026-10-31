Arsene Wenger praises FIFA U-15 tournament in Baku as Spain claims title

31 October 2026 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

FIFA's Director of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger, has praised the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival held in Baku, highlighting the tournament's competitive intensity and the unexpectedly small differences in performance between participating nations.

According to Azertac, Wenger told FIFA's press service that the tournament had generated considerable enthusiasm among participants and the international football community.

"Everyone is obsessed with this tournament and everyone wants it to be held again immediately. In general, we see that the whole world plays football and the differences between big and small countries are not as big as we expected. The reduction in the number of players helps to some extent in this regard. At the same time, the intensity of the struggle in each game and the determination of the players were very high," Wenger said.

The former Arsenal manager emphasised that the tournament's modified playing format offered important opportunities for young footballers to develop their technical abilities, concentration and decision-making skills.

He noted that the smaller-sided format encouraged rapid transitions between attack and defence, creating a more dynamic playing environment than conventional 11-a-side football.

"This game format requires a high level of attention and concentration from the players. They have also developed these qualities. The technical level was very high. In general, we saw a lot of quick transitions from one side of the field to the other. This format reduces the patience required in 11-on-11 games. It is possible to immediately organize a dangerous attack as soon as you get the ball. This keeps the fans' attention on the game and allows them to enjoy football," he added.

Meanwhile, Spain emerged as the winner of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival in Baku after defeating the Czech Republic 3-0 in the final.