Trump: Iran conflict to end soon 'one way or another'
US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that the war with Iran is drawing to a close, predicting that the conflict is going to "end very soon one way or another."
In a radio interview with Pete Mundo, the American leader also claimed Tehran was prepared to use nuclear weapons in the Middle East and Europe, repeating that Iran must provide a guarantee it will never develop a nuclear bomb. "It's going to get wrapped up soon," Trump concluded.
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