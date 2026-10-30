Trump: Iran conflict to end soon 'one way or another'

30 October 2026 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that the war with Iran is drawing to a close, predicting that the conflict is going to "end very soon one way or another."

In a radio interview with Pete Mundo, the American leader also claimed Tehran was prepared to use nuclear weapons in the Middle East and Europe, repeating that Iran must provide a guarantee it will never develop a nuclear bomb. "It's going to get wrapped up soon," Trump concluded.