Hegseth dismisses US-South Korea alliance rift as 'fake news'

30 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

South Korean Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul reported that United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (pictured left) labeled media concerns about bilateral ties decreasing in strength as "fake news" during their recent talks in Cebu, Philippines, Yonhap reported.

Kang said that "I believe those claims cannot, and must not, shake the rock-solid foundation of the South Korea-US alliance," adding that both sides agreed to align their thoughts on the wartime operational control transition.

Both officials addressed key bilateral matters and decided to move their annual Security Consultative Meeting from autumn to early next year.