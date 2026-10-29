Brawl breaks out between ruling party and opposition MPs in Armenia’s Parliament [VIDEO]

29 October 2026 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A fight broke out between lawmakers from Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party and opposition representatives in the National Assembly.

The incident occurred during a speech by ruling party MP Taron Chakhoyan, who made insulting remarks about the opposition before engaging in a heated verbal exchange with Narek Karapetyan, head of the Strong Armenia faction.

In response, opposition lawmakers approached the speaker’s podium, triggering a scuffle that quickly escalated into a physical fight.

The parliamentary session had to be suspended, and one lawmaker was knocked to the floor during the altercation.

The situation remained tense in the corridors, which is why security personnel began to separate the sides and eventually stood in two rows between them.

A similar clash between members of Civil Contract and the opposition took place in early October. That incident followed remarks by Edgar Ghazaryan of Strong Armenia, who accused Ruben Rubinyan of misusing public funds in connection with the allocation of bonuses to members of parliament.