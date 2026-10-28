Serbia raises terror threat level after attack on police officer guarding Israeli Embassy

28 October 2026 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Serbian law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident in Belgrade in which a minor attacked a police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy.

According to the Informer newspaper, Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dačić provided details of the incident.

"An unidentified minor, believed to be from the city of Šabac, attacked a police officer with two knives while shouting religious slogans," Dačić said.

The attacker was killed by gunfire opened in self-defense, while the police officer sustained minor injuries.

Following the incident, Serbian authorities declared the highest level of terrorist threat and strengthened police security at strategically important facilities.

It is worth noting that parliamentary elections are being held in Israel during these days. The elections feature an opposition bloc led by former Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and a coalition headed by incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.