Baku hosts 12th Microfinance Investment and Sustainable Development conference
The 12th conference on “Investment and Sustainable Development in Microfinance” is being held in Azerbaijan, organized by the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA).
The event brings together representatives of government agencies, international financial institutions, banks, non-bank credit institutions (NBCIs), insurance companies and investment firms.
Discussions at the conference focus on attracting investment to the microfinance sector, expanding access to financial services, regulatory mechanisms and credit risk management.
Participants are also examining digital transformation in the sector, cybersecurity, the application of artificial intelligence to credit assessment, and opportunities for cooperation with fintech companies.
The conference is being held to mark the 25th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association.
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