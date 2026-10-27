Aghdam Industrial Park welcomes 11 million manat animal feed production project

27 October 2026 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Aghdam Agro Yem LLC has been granted resident status at the Aghdam Industrial Park, managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy.

The company plans to establish a production facility within the industrial park to manufacture animal feed tailored to the needs of livestock farms.

The project, valued at 11 million manats, is expected to improve feed supplies for livestock farms, expand domestic production and increase export opportunities.

The Aghdam Industrial Park was established on a 190-hectare site in the Aghdam district under a presidential decree dated May 28, 2021.

The park aims to support the reconstruction of territories liberated from occupation, develop Karabakh’s industrial potential, encourage entrepreneurship and create more manufacturing jobs for local residents.

Its priority areas include the production of construction materials; packaging of agricultural products; fruit and vegetable preserves; meat, dairy products, animal feed and fertilizers; as well as processing activities, service facilities and cold-storage infrastructure.

The government has introduced favorable investment conditions to promote business activity at the industrial park. Residents are fully exempt from property, land, income or profit taxes for 10 years. Machinery, equipment and raw materials imported for production purposes are also exempt from value-added tax and customs duties for the same period.

Additional incentives include subsidies for social insurance contributions and other support measures for businesses.

Ranking second nationwide in terms of the number of residents, the Aghdam Industrial Park hosts companies whose products serve both the domestic market and export destinations.