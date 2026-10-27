Two Armenian businessmen face criminal charges

27 October 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Criminal cases have been opened against Armenian businessman Narek Nalbandyan and David Ghazaryan, owner of the Spayka company.

The press service of Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office announced the cases.

A criminal case has been initiated against Nalbandyan on charges of anti-competitive conduct aimed at causing particularly large-scale property damage.

According to the press service of Armenia’s Prosecutor General’s Office, a criminal case has also been opened against Ghazaryan on similar charges, as well as extortion involving particularly large sums.

Nalbandyan is an Armenian businessman active in the hotel, retail, industrial and agricultural sectors.

Spayka is a well-known Armenian company specializing in the supply and export of agricultural products.