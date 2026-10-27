Zelensky: Delays in Patriot, NASAMS supplies help Russia

27 October 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that delays in delivering interceptor packages for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems were "directly helping Russia achieve" its military objectives, following a large-scale overnight attack on Ukraine.

Russia launched 16 ballistic missiles and more than 280 drones overnight, striking multiple regions, including Kyiv, where attacks caused casualties and hit the South Bridge, he reaffirmed.

The strikes also targeted energy facilities, logistics infrastructure and urban areas. "Unfortunately, strikes are taking place every day. Russia is constantly taking new steps toward escalation. Pressure on Russia and real support for Ukraine are needed to change the situation."