Iraq sentences seven French nationals over ISIS membership

27 October 2026 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

An Iraqi court has sentenced seven French nationals to prison for joining the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization, operating within its ranks in Syria, and spreading fear among civilians.

According to the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, six of the defendants, all French citizens of Algerian origin, were sentenced to life imprisonment, while the seventh French national received a 15-year prison sentence.

The defendants were found guilty of joining ISIS, operating with the terrorist organization in Syria, and terrorizing the civilian population.

The presiding judge said the sentences were intended to give the convicts an opportunity to reform and change the course of their lives.

The seven French nationals were part of the first group of 47 French citizens transferred from Syria to Iraq in 2025 to face legal proceedings over their alleged links to ISIS.

Since the beginning of 2026, Iraq has received more than 5,700 nationals from nearly 60 countries who are suspected of having links to ISIS and were transferred from Syria, according to the report.

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said preliminary investigations into the suspects had been completed and that their cases were beginning to move to the next stage of judicial proceedings.