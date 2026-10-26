Germany plans to buy Ukraine’s low-cost bars cruise missiles for Bundeswehr

26 October 2026 16:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Germany is preparing to purchase Ukraine’s low-cost Bars cruise missiles for its armed forces, the Financial Times reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

A contract for an initial batch of missiles to be tested by the Bundeswehr is expected to be signed in the coming weeks. The deal would mark the first known instance of Germany purchasing Ukrainian-made strike weapons for its own military requirements.

Depending on the variant, the Bars missile has a reported range of up to 1,000 kilometres and can carry a warhead weighing up to 105 kilograms.

Ukraine has used the missiles to strike military bases and energy infrastructure inside Russian territory, according to the report.

Technical testing of the missiles in Germany could take place early next year. If the trials prove successful, Berlin plans to order several hundred units.

The potential purchase reflects growing interest in Ukraine’s domestic defence industry as European countries seek to expand their military capabilities and explore additional sources of weapons supplies. The outcome of the German trials could help determine whether Ukrainian-made strike systems become part of the Bundeswehr’s future arsenal.