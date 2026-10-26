Obama and Trump exchange sharp criticism as US midterm elections approach

26 October 2026 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Former US President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump exchanged sharp criticism during campaign appearances on October 24, intensifying their political confrontation ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Obama, who has stepped up his campaigning for Democratic candidates, accused the Trump administration of economic mismanagement, corruption and incompetence, while Trump responded by describing his predecessor as a "terrible president" and defending his administration's record.

Speaking at a Democratic rally in Cleveland, Ohio, Obama characterised Trump's second term as "two years of chaos, cruelty, corruption, and incompetence."

"We have witnessed a level of incompetence unseen in modern times," Obama told supporters, adding that voters now had an opportunity to say, "Enough is enough."

The former president also criticised senior members of Trump's administration, describing them as "not serious people."

Obama targets economic policies and White House renovations

Obama focused much of his criticism on the administration's economic policies, arguing that Trump had failed to deliver on his promises to reduce prices and ease financial pressures on American households.

He also criticised the administration's tariff policies and its handling of the conflict with Iran, alleging that Trump's decisions had contributed to economic difficulties.

According to Obama, Trump had "dragged the U.S. into an unwanted war with Iran, plunging the economy into suffering."

The former president questioned whether the administration was giving sufficient attention to the economic concerns of ordinary Americans.

"Do you really think the person in the White House is spending time solving these problems?" Obama asked.

He then turned to Trump's renovations of the White House, particularly the extensive use of gold-themed decorations.

"He's obsessed with fixing up the house—he should be on HGTV," Obama remarked, referring to the American television network known for home renovation programmes.

"They've built a banquet hall larger than the White House, paved the Rose Garden, and created a helicopter landing pad on the South Lawn. Why all the gold? It's everywhere," he continued.

Obama compared the decorative style to that associated with former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, invoking the ornate interiors of the American restaurant chain Cheesecake Factory.

"It's clear he has no interest in lowering your costs," Obama said.

The former president also raised allegations concerning Trump's personal business interests and those of his family.

"No U.S. president has been so blatantly skilled at self-enrichment," he claimed.

Obama alleged that Trump was primarily concerned with "making himself, his family, and allies richer," referring to cryptocurrency ventures, government contracts involving family businesses and alleged financial arrangements connected to presidential pardons.

These accusations were presented as Obama's political criticism rather than independently established findings.

He also mocked Trump's longstanding "Drain the Swamp" campaign slogan, suggesting that the administration had failed to deliver on its anti-corruption promises.

Midterms offer opportunity to challenge administration, Obama says

Obama also directed criticism at the Republican-controlled Congress, accusing lawmakers of failing to exercise sufficient oversight of the White House.

"Whether you like it or not, you'll have to live with this administration for two more years. But you don't have to accept a spineless Congress and Republican governors who ignore laws, act recklessly, and disregard workers' lives," he said.

He urged voters to support Democratic candidates in the November 3 elections, presenting the vote as an opportunity to strengthen congressional scrutiny of the administration.

The Cleveland appearance marked Obama's first major in-person campaign event ahead of the midterms.

Trump dismisses criticism and defends economic record

Trump responded during a Republican campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, on the same day, rejecting Obama's criticism and portraying his own presidency as a period of economic progress.

He described Obama as a "terrible president" and declared, "We beat them."

Referring to his victories in the 2016 and 2024 presidential elections, Trump argued that his leadership had strengthened the Republican Party.

He also made a disputed claim that an Obama campaign rally in Michigan had attracted only a small audience.

Trump defended his administration's economic policies, highlighting tax cuts, economic growth and reductions in crime as achievements of his presidency.

"We're in a golden age for America," he told supporters.

With the midterm elections approaching, Trump encouraged Republican voters to turn out in support of the party's candidates.

"Vote as if I'm on the ballot," he urged.

Longstanding rivalry returns to campaign trail

The latest exchange reflects a political rivalry that has continued since before Trump's first presidential term.

Trump previously promoted the false claim that Obama was not born in the United States, while Obama has repeatedly criticised Trump's political conduct and leadership.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Obama described Trump as "obsessed" with him.

Their latest confrontation comes as both parties intensify campaigning ahead of the November 3 midterms, when voters will elect members of Congress and decide a number of state-level races.

The outcome will determine the balance of power in Congress for the remaining two years of Trump's presidency, shaping the administration's ability to advance its legislative priorities and the scope of congressional oversight.