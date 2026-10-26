Azerbaijan, UK discuss strategic economic partnership and investment opportunities

26 October 2026 10:29 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed opportunities to develop bilateral economic ties towards a strategic partnership, promote mutual investment and expand cooperation in the non-oil and gas sector.

Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov announced the discussions in a post on his account on X.

The talks took place during Jabbarov’s business visit to the United Kingdom, where he met with Varun Chandra, the UK Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Business and Investment.

The meeting also covered prospects for joint initiatives in industry, energy, trade, financial services and investment, as well as opportunities to attract British companies and institutional investors to projects in Azerbaijan.

The sides emphasised the importance of strengthening direct contacts between the business communities of the two countries and leveraging British expertise, technology and financial resources to implement new investment projects.

The discussions reflect efforts to broaden Azerbaijan-UK economic cooperation beyond traditional energy ties and explore new opportunities for investment and business partnerships across multiple sectors.