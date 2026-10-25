Hyundai and Kia sales drop sharply

25 October 2026 20:34 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Hyundai Motor and Kia's combined monthly sales in China fell below 10,000 vehicles for the first time this year in September, as the South Korean automakers continue to struggle in the world's largest car market.

According to a report by Hana Securities based on data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), Hyundai sold approximately 4,000 vehicles in China in September, down 47 percent from a year earlier. Kia's sales declined 31 percent to around 5,000 units.

Combined sales fell 39 percent year-on-year to approximately 9,000 vehicles, reducing the companies' combined market share to just 0.6 percent. By comparison, their share exceeded 10 percent in the mid-2010s, when the two automakers had a much stronger presence in China.

The companies have struggled to revive demand despite introducing electric vehicles specifically developed for Chinese consumers. Hyundai's Elexio electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), designed for the Chinese market, sold just 251 units during the first nine months of 2026, compared with 1,216 units in the final three months of 2025.

Hyundai's Ioniq V, the first China-specific model launched under its Ioniq brand, recorded sales of 558 vehicles in September.

The figures come amid a challenging period for China's wider passenger-car market. According to CPCA data cited in South Korean media reports, retail sales across the market fell 28 percent year-on-year in September to approximately 1.62 million vehicles. Domestic Chinese brands continued to strengthen their position, accounting for 69.8 percent of the market that month.

The declining sales highlight the challenges facing international automakers as Chinese manufacturers compete aggressively on pricing, electric-vehicle technology and product development.

For Hyundai and Kia, launching models tailored to local preferences has so far failed to deliver a sustained recovery in China.