Donald Trump claims Denmark agreed to hand Greenland to US

25 October 2026 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that Denmark agreed to place Greenland under U.S. control, speaking at a rally for Republican supporters in Georgia.

Trump praised Denmark's response, saying that the country had handed Greenland over to the United States.

He also referred to an agreement signed in September by himself, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, which concerns security arrangements for the Arctic island.

Trump described the arrangement as potentially the greatest real estate deal in history, perhaps surpassed only by Venezuela. He also claimed that the United States had secured Greenland and Venezuela at almost no cost.