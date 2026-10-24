Azerbaijan’s Ambassador presents credentials to Belgian King Philippe [PHOTOS]

24 October 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mammad Ahmadzada, has presented his credentials to King Philippe of the Belgians.

According to the Azerbaijani Embassy, a meeting was held following the credential presentation to discuss prospects for developing relations between Azerbaijan and Belgium.

The discussions focused on strengthening political dialogue and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also discussed Azerbaijan’s contribution to European energy security, its role in strengthening regional connectivity and developing transport corridors, as well as the regional situation.

During the meeting, Ahmadzada briefed the Belgian monarch on Azerbaijan’s efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in the region. He also provided an update on the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

The meeting highlighted opportunities to deepen bilateral ties across political and economic areas, alongside broader cooperation on energy security and regional transport links.