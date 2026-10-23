Azerbaijan’s Media Council rejects claims of mass arrests over hijab

23 October 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Media and Broadcasting Council has described claims circulating in some Turkish media outlets and social media accounts that mass arrests over the wearing of hijabs have begun in Azerbaijan and that people are leaving the country for this reason as blatant disinformation aimed at manipulating public opinion by exploiting religious sensitivities and creating a false image of the country.

This was stated in a statement issued by the Media and Broadcasting Council.

The statement noted that the involvement of certain political and public figures in spreading such false information, as well as their use of insulting language to present unfounded allegations, runs counter to their public responsibilities and constitutes an unacceptable abuse of their influence over audiences.

"The Media and Broadcasting Council strongly condemns the dissemination of false information about our country and calls on media representatives, political and public figures to act responsibly when sharing information. It also urges the public to approach such posts critically, verify information through reliable sources and refrain from contributing to the spread of disinformation," the statement reads.