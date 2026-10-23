Exhibition 'Summer Dreams' to open at Khatai Arts Center

23 October 2026 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

As part of the project "Connect with Nature, Portray Its Splendor!", a creative exhibition titled "Summer Dreams" (Yay arzuları) will be held at the Khatai Arts Center on October 27-28.

The project aims to bring younger generations closer to nature, showcase its remarkable beauty throughout the seasons, and inspire young people to treat the environment with care. Following the winter and spring exhibitions, "Summer Dreams" will mark the next stage of the project.

The exhibition will be open daily at 12:00 and 16:00. Visits are organized for different age groups at designated time slots.

Approximately 1,300 artworks by more than 900 local and international participants aged 8 to 21 were submitted for the exhibition. The main themes of the works include the moods evoked by summer, summer landscapes in our surroundings, the colors of summer nature, summer dreams, and summer moments preserved in memory.

The submitted works were selected based on their relevance to the theme and their format. Although many participants had two or more works selected, the principle of "one artist — one artwork" meant that more than 600 artists were ultimately eligible to participate in the exhibition.

International participants include artists from Moldova, Turkiye, Serbia, Croatia, Russia, Belarus, Taiwan, Iran and Bulgaria. Works by international artists have also been included in the exhibition catalogue.

Exhibition catalogue: https://online.fliphtml5.com/udgyq/ttjj/

The exhibition is organized by the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the Khatai Children's Art Gallery and the Khatai Arts Center. The project is supported by the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, the Khatai District Executive Power, and the Artists' Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Admission to the exhibition is free. Participants whose works are displayed will receive certificates. International participants whose works are included in the catalogue will receive electronic certificates.

The organizers expressed confidence that the project would make a significant contribution to nature conservation and strengthen the connection between younger generations and the world around them.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.