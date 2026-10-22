Houthis target Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry building

22 October 2026 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Houthis' spokesperson, Yahya Saree, stated on Thursday that the movement targeted the building of the Saudi Arabian Defense Ministry in Riyadh in response to the kingdom's latest airstrikes on Yemen.

In an X post, Saree insisted that the Houthis carried out four major armed operations against Saudi Arabia in the previous 48 hours as a reaction to the kingdom launching "more than 2,900 airstrikes and missiles ... resulting in more than 562 martyrs and wounded" in the past 100 days.

Saree added that the Houthis also targeted the King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's eastern city of Dammam, Abha International Airport in the southwest of the kingdom, and Saudi Aramco's facilities in the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea.