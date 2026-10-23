US drafts new proposals to settle Ukraine war

23 October 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United States has drafted a new set of peace proposals aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Key provisions of the proposed plan reportedly include the establishment of a demilitarized buffer zone across the Donbas region.

To incentivize Moscow, the package would offer Russia a gradual easing of economic sanctions, new commercial agreements with American corporations, and a roadmap toward normalizing diplomatic relations with Washington.

In exchange for agreeing to forego NATO membership, Ukraine would receive substantial foreign investment packages along with a clear pathway toward European Union accession.

The reported framework also addresses broader energy dynamics, featuring discussions on resuming Russian natural gas exports to Western Europe and potentially reopening the Nord Stream pipeline network.