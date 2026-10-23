Zelensky claims Russia bombed Kyiv with cluster warheads

23 October 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Thursday of deliberately targeting civilians with ballistic missiles carrying cluster warheads during overnight strikes on Kyiv.

According to the leader, Russian forces launched three such missiles at the capital, with the weapons designed to detonate in midair and scatter explosives across an area 400 meters in diameter. One missile reportedly struck Kyiv's historic Pechersk district, damaging monastery buildings, residential properties, shops, and cafes near the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

Zelensky insisted that no military facilities were located near the targeted area, accusing Moscow of deliberately choosing weapons intended to maximize civilian casualties and destruction. He also warned that Russia was exploiting delays in Western air defense deliveries.