Herzog: Political violence threatening Israeli democracy

23 October 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The left-wing leader Rabin was assassinated by far-right ultranationalist Yigal Amir in 1995. Tensions in Israeli society are rising ahead of the Knesset elections on October 27.

"There are still people in Israel who dare to utter — and type on their keyboards — appalling threats to murder elected officials," Herzog said during the memorial ceremony for the assassinated Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. "There is no place for political violence in a civilized country," he added.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog stated on Thursday that political violence continues to threaten Israeli democracy.

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