22 October 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A massive overnight ballistic missile attack targeted the Ukrainian capital on October 22, inflicting heavy damage on critical city infrastructure and leaving 15 people injured, including two children.

Powerful explosions began echoing across Kyiv in the early morning hours as a wave of an estimated 20 to 30 ballistic missiles struck the city. Local sources indicate the bombardment primarily aimed at energy grids and key strategic facilities.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed via Telegram that emergency teams responded to multiple strike sites across the capital. Of the 15 residents wounded during the barrage, eight have been hospitalized for urgent medical treatment.

The bombardment dealt severe blows to the city’s vital services and transit networks. Traffic was completely shut down on the South Bridge—a key arterial river crossing connecting Kyiv’s left and right banks—following significant structural damage. Subway operations were also disrupted, with train services suspended along several lines due to damaged rail infrastructure. Additionally, local health services were impacted after missile strikes damaged an emergency medical center building and destroyed six parked ambulances.

Municipal repair crews and emergency responders remain on the scene to clear wreckage and work toward restoring vital services.