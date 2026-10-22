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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Azeri Light oil prices hold high above budget projections

22 October 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil prices hold high above budget projections
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijani crude oil recorded mixed movements in regional ports, maintaining prices well above the national budget benchmark, according to energy market participants.

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