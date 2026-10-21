US, Ukraine and European countries agree on coordinated approach to Russia
The United States, Ukraine and European countries have developed a coordinated position on engagement with Russia and steps to be taken towards resolving the conflict.
The information was shared by Barak Ravid, a correspondent for the Axios news portal and Israel’s Channel 12.
According to Ravid, Ukraine put forward new ideas and proposals during a meeting held in Oslo, which were discussed in detail.
The journalist noted that the parties had made significant progress in establishing a coordinated approach to relations with Russia and advancing the diplomatic process.
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