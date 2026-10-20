Apple unveils new suppliers for iPhone Duo

20 October 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Apple Inc. shared in a statement on Tuesday that through the American Manufacturing Program (AMP), it is creating new and expanding old partnerships with United States companies supplying critical materials and components for its smartphones.

"Apple is partnering with Perryman Company, a Pennsylvania-based titanium producer, to supply titanium for Apple products, including iPhone Duo. Apple is also expanding its partnership with Qnity Electronics, headquartered in Delaware, to produce technology for the new variable aperture in the iPhone 18 Pro camera system - the most advanced Apple has ever made," the firm detailed.

As part of its $600 billion commitment to US manufacturing, the iPhone maker launched the AMP in 2025 with a goal of bringing more advanced manufacturing and critical component production to the country. Close to 100 components in the iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro are being produced by US businesses across various states.