Construction of eight hydropower plants underway in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

20 October 2026 10:16 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Construction of hydropower plants (HPPs) is underway at eight locations in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

Baba Rzayev, chairman of the Management Board of AzerEnergy OJSC, made the remarks in an article published in Xalq qazeti newspaper.

He said that ensuring energy supplies to the liberated territories and making efficient use of local resources were key priorities in Azerbaijan’s electricity strategy.

“Projects implemented in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions are progressing alongside regional reconstruction, the creation of new economic activities and the development of energy infrastructure. The commissioning of 38 hydropower plants with a combined capacity of 307 MW in these territories has made a significant contribution to expanding the country’s power generation capacity. Construction of hydropower plants at eight additional locations is currently underway,” Rzayev said.

He noted that the importance of hydropower plants extends beyond electricity generation, as they enable the use of local energy resources, strengthen regional energy security and increase the share of renewable sources in overall electricity production.

Rzayev added that the energy infrastructure being developed in Karabakh and East Zangezur also helps strengthen the economic foundations of Azerbaijan’s Great Return programme.

“Ensuring energy supplies to new residential settlements, social facilities, manufacturing enterprises and agricultural farms is an essential condition for the region’s sustainable development. In the next phase, integrating hydropower generation in these territories with digital management systems, monitoring generation performance in real time and efficiently distributing electricity supplied to the grid will become increasingly important,” he said.