Azernews.Az

Sunday, October 18, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared weekly summary of his activities [VIDEO]

18 October 2026 22:03 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts shared weekly summary of his activities [VIDEO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
Read more

A video summarizing President Ilham Aliyev’s weekly activities was shared on his official social media accounts.

AzerNEWS presents the video:

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more