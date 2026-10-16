Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to combating torture and impunity at UN

16 October 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has taken decisive steps to investigate serious crimes committed during the former conflict, particularly cases of torture and inhuman treatment of civilians, and to hold those responsible accountable, Shahriyar Hajiyev, First Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, said during an interactive dialogue at the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting focused on the work of international mechanisms to combat and prevent torture.

The Azerbaijani diplomat noted that the right to be free from torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment is a fundamental human right, and that its effective protection requires cooperation at both national and international levels.

Hajiyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to its obligations under the Convention against Torture and other international treaties. He noted that legislative reforms are being implemented in the country to prevent torture, while law enforcement officers regularly receive human rights training.

The diplomat emphasized that the prohibition of torture is a peremptory norm of international law, stressing the importance of investigating crimes in this area and, where appropriate, punishing those responsible.

Concluding his remarks, Hajiyev underlined that combating impunity is essential to achieving genuine reconciliation and preventing the recurrence of serious abuses, including torture and inhuman treatment.