Dust levels in Baku and Absheron Peninsula exceed norm by 2.2 times
Dusty weather conditions are being observed in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, with airborne dust concentrations currently exceeding the permissible norm by 2.2 times.
The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said the data had been obtained from automatic monitoring stations.
The Environmental Pollution Monitoring Group reported that the dust pollution was transboundary in nature and related to meteorological conditions. Air currents from the southeast had carried the dust into Azerbaijan.
Dusty weather conditions are expected to persist for the next two days, depending on meteorological conditions.
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