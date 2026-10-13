Azernews.Az

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Nakhchivan's economy grows 3.5%, outpacing Azerbaijan's national average

13 October 2026 18:09 (UTC+04:00)
Nakhchivan's economy grows 3.5%, outpacing Azerbaijan's national average
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The economy of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic expanded by 3.5% in January–September 2026, exceeding the country's overall economic growth rate by 2 percentage points. According to the Nakhchivan State Statistical Committee, the autonomous republic's gross domestic product (GDP) reached...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more