President: Over 300,000 hectares cleared of mines to ensure safe implementation of Great Return

14 October 2026 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

“The Victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War laid the foundation for a new phase of construction and development in Garabagh and East Zangezur,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the 6th Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh Exhibition – “Rebuild Garabagh.”

"Under the First State Program on the Great Return, our towns and villages are being rebuilt, with the safe return of our compatriots to their native lands being ensured. Azerbaijan is carrying out this work using its own financial resources. To date, 25.5 billion manats have been allocated from the state budget for restoration and reconstruction. To ensure the safe implementation of the Great Return, more than 300,000 hectares of land have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, and over 40,000 people have returned to 47 residential settlements. Currently, nearly 100,000 people live, study and work in the liberated territories," the message said.