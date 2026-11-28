28 November 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

At least 25 students have been killed and approximately 50 others injured in a powerful explosion at a secondary school in Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province, local media have reported.

According to the Afghan newspaper Hasht-e Subh Daily, all the victims were students. Those injured were transported to a provincial hospital for medical treatment.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown, and further details about the circumstances of the incident have yet to be released.

Earlier, Al Jazeera reported that at least six people had been killed in an explosion at a school in Kunar, while the number of injured remained unclear.

The Associated Press, citing Farid Dehqan, spokesman for the Kunar Provincial Police Department, reported that the explosion occurred on Saturday morning at a school in the Andar Ser area of the province.

The initial reports indicated a lower death toll, but subsequent media accounts raised the number of fatalities to at least 25, with around 50 people injured.

Authorities have not yet provided a detailed explanation of what caused the blast or whether it was accidental or deliberate. No information has been released regarding possible suspects or responsibility for the incident.