28 November 2026 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to provide up to $100 million in financing for the development and expansion of two gold mines in Türkiye.

The investment will primarily support an increase in production capacity at the Ivrindi mine and the construction of the Bayramiç gold and silver mine, the EBRD said.

The loans will be extended to TÜMAD Madencilik and Altınkale Madencilik as part of a syndicated financing package worth up to $576.5 million.

According to the bank, the projects are expected to boost gold production in Türkiye, create local employment opportunities and strengthen professional skills in the mining sector. They will also include measures to increase women's participation in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

The EBRD said 20% of its financing would be allocated to climate-related activities, including improving energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions and promoting more efficient water use.

Environmental and social risks have also been taken into account in the assessment of the projects. The bank has called for additional measures to protect forest areas and biodiversity, improve water resource management and strengthen workplace safety.

The EBRD will also increase oversight of safety standards during project implementation. Following fatal workplace accidents at the two mines in September and November 2026 that claimed three lives, the financing arrangements include additional independent inspections.

Construction of both projects is expected to be completed in 2027.